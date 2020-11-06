Community Christmas sign-up Nov. 9, 10

Champaign County Community Christmas is a non-profit, county-wide initiative to help families with children and senior citizens during Christmastime.

Every dollar donated to this program is tax deductible and is used to help those in need. No one gets a paycheck from this program, and never has. Champaign County Community Christmas is diligently run by volunteers who are dedicated to help those in need. Without generous support and sponsors from the community this Project is not possible. Tax deductible donations can be made payable to Champaign County Community Christmas, PO Box 294, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Applications for Champaign County Community Christmas (CCCC) will be Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required by the county health department. We are also asking applicants to please refrain from bringing more people than necessary to apply. This will help us to disinfect items after each applicant and will move the process along faster for everyone.

Families with children and senior citizens who believe their financial need may qualify them for Champaign County Community Christmas, will need to complete an application form at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Please note: this program follows the national US poverty guidelines to determine eligibility.

In order to apply, all applicants must bring the following items.

Family Applicants (any household with children living in the house):

– Must reside in Champaign County. If a photo ID is not current, please provide proof of residence in the form of an utility bill, etc.

– Must have custodial rights of children on application (All Children up to 17 years-old and only 18 year-olds who are still in high school will be eligible for gift cards.)

– Bring all household pay stubs for the most recent 4 weeks and all income records for everyone in the household (including child support information)

– Original Social Security Cards for everyone in the household

– Photo ID for the Head of Household

Senior Applicants (age 60 and over who do not have children living with them):

– Must reside in Champaign County. If a photo ID is not current, please provide proof of residence in the form of an utility bill, etc.

– Must be 60 or older on date of applying. Seniors with custody of children will complete a Family application and must meet its eligibility requirements.

– Bring all household pay stubs for the most recent 4 weeks and all income records for everyone in the household (including social security, pension, retirement, etc.)

– Original Social Security Cards for everyone in the household

– Photo ID for the Head of Household

For questions, please call 937-612-1082. This is an automated answering service. You may leave a voice message or send a text. Champaign County Community Christmas is privately funded by concerned citizens, businesses and churches who are committed to assist those in need at Christmastime. There is no guarantee that eligible applicants will receive help through CCCC, as the amount of funds available is unknown until the time of CCCC Distribution.

Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 to 10 am. at the Community Center.

The American Thunder Motor Club gives generously to Community Christmas efforts during their annual toy run. From left are Dan Shockey; Randy Roach, ATMC president; Pastor Dan Leiker of River of Life Christian Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_ATMC-05.jpg The American Thunder Motor Club gives generously to Community Christmas efforts during their annual toy run. From left are Dan Shockey; Randy Roach, ATMC president; Pastor Dan Leiker of River of Life Christian Center.

Donations sought for local residents in need

By Stephani Islam and Julie Knopp

Submitted by River of Life Christian Center.

Submitted by River of Life Christian Center.