Posted on by

Regional champion WL-S set for state

,

Pictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon.

Pictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

Pictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon.

Pictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_wlsgirlscc.jpgPictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon. Photo by John Coffman Photography