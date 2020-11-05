Regional champion WL-S set for state

Pictured is the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team, which won the Division III regional last week. The Tigers will run at the state meet in Obetz on Saturday at 10 a.m. The WL-S boys team also qualified for state in Division II and will run on Saturday at noon.

