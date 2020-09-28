Mechanicsburg Homecoming Court

Mechanicsburg High School has announced its homecoming court. Picture are (front row): Hannah Dingledine, Cami McDonald, Gracie Carpenter, and Elle Vanhoose; (second row) Audrey Ayars, Mallory Blakeman, Grace Forrest, McKenzie Hoewischer, and Emma Lewis; (third row) Lane Poland, Hayden Delong, Deacon Morgan, Brooks Tom, Chayse Propst, Aaron Conley, and Mason Hess. Not pictured: Keith Bebout and Jake Thiel. Announcing of the court will take place on Wednesday with a limited occupancy parade at the stadium. King and Queen will be announced at Friday’s game vs West Liberty-Salem.

