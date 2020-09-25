UHS homecoming queen

Senior Stephanie Selvaggio (pictured) was named the Urbana High School homecoming queen Thursday night. The ceremony was held on a Thursday instead of Friday night at a football game due to social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was also live-streamed for everyone to watch.

