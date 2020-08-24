West Liberty plans ‘celebration’

The West Liberty Lions Club has chosen Tim Woodruff, shown here with his wife, Joyce, as grand marshal of its 55th annual Labor Day Celebration, to be held at Lions Park Sept. 5-7. Visit westlibertylions.org for the schedule of activities. A 1962 graduate of Urbana High School, Woodruff’s first job was as a guide at Ohio Caverns. A Lions news release says he traded his flashlight for a tractor when he married Joyce 54 years ago. Since then, the two have tended her family’s Sullivan Road (Champaign County) farm, recently recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm. A former West Liberty-Salem bus driver and recipient of the Lions Club Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Woodruff recently vacated his seat on the board of directors of West Liberty Peoples Savings and Loan and intends to continue tending the land. His advice: “Learn from the past and try to improve the future. Join a service organization and/or volunteer in your community.”

The West Liberty Lions Club has chosen Tim Woodruff, shown here with his wife, Joyce, as grand marshal of its 55th annual Labor Day Celebration, to be held at Lions Park Sept. 5-7. Visit westlibertylions.org for the schedule of activities. A 1962 graduate of Urbana High School, Woodruff’s first job was as a guide at Ohio Caverns. A Lions news release says he traded his flashlight for a tractor when he married Joyce 54 years ago. Since then, the two have tended her family’s Sullivan Road (Champaign County) farm, recently recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm. A former West Liberty-Salem bus driver and recipient of the Lions Club Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Woodruff recently vacated his seat on the board of directors of West Liberty Peoples Savings and Loan and intends to continue tending the land. His advice: “Learn from the past and try to improve the future. Join a service organization and/or volunteer in your community.” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Tim-Woodruff-Pic.jpg The West Liberty Lions Club has chosen Tim Woodruff, shown here with his wife, Joyce, as grand marshal of its 55th annual Labor Day Celebration, to be held at Lions Park Sept. 5-7. Visit westlibertylions.org for the schedule of activities. A 1962 graduate of Urbana High School, Woodruff’s first job was as a guide at Ohio Caverns. A Lions news release says he traded his flashlight for a tractor when he married Joyce 54 years ago. Since then, the two have tended her family’s Sullivan Road (Champaign County) farm, recently recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm. A former West Liberty-Salem bus driver and recipient of the Lions Club Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Woodruff recently vacated his seat on the board of directors of West Liberty Peoples Savings and Loan and intends to continue tending the land. His advice: “Learn from the past and try to improve the future. Join a service organization and/or volunteer in your community.” Submitted photo