County adds 1 COVID-19 case

According to local health officials, Champaign County data increased by one case for a total of 41 COVID-19 cases as of Monday at 2 p.m. The county has suffered 1 fatality to date during the pandemic. Champaign County has no currently hospitalized patients.

Champaign County statistics:

– 49 is the median age

– 47 is the average age

– 6-86 is the age range

– 12% is the hospitalization rate

– 3% is the mortality rate

In Ohio, the 805 new cases reported on Monday were still above the 21-day average of 780 after several days in a row of new cases hovering at or above 1,000.

Cases in Ohio

– 57,151 total cases

– 8,172 hospitalizations

– 2,058 ICU admissions

– 2,911 total deaths

– 45 is the median age of cases

– 50% of cases are male

– 50% of cases are female

– Mortality rate: 5%

– Hospitalization rate: 14%

– ICU admission rate: 4%

