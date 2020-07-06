County adds 1 COVID-19 case

According to local health officials, Champaign County data increased by one case for a total of 41 COVID-19 cases as of Monday at 2 p.m. The county has suffered 1 fatality to date during the pandemic. Champaign County has no currently hospitalized patients.
Champaign County statistics:
– 49 is the median age
– 47 is the average age
– 6-86 is the age range
– 12% is the hospitalization rate
– 3% is the mortality rate
In Ohio, the 805 new cases reported on Monday were still above the 21-day average of 780 after several days in a row of new cases hovering at or above 1,000.
Cases in Ohio
– 57,151 total cases
– 8,172 hospitalizations
– 2,058 ICU admissions
– 2,911 total deaths
– 45 is the median age of cases
– 50% of cases are male
– 50% of cases are female
– Mortality rate: 5%
– Hospitalization rate: 14%
– ICU admission rate: 4%