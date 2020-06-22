It’s Phase 3 of county library reopening

The Champaign County Library is now open with limited building access at both the Urbana and North Lewisburg locations to provide Express Library Service, or library visits designed to be 30 minutes or less.

The library will return to normal hours of operation:

-For the Urbana location, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

-For the North Lewisburg location, 4-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.

What should you expect during this next phase of the library reopening?

Building capacity will be limited to 25 patrons in the Urbana branch and 5 patrons in the North Lewisburg branch.

During this phase, access will be limited to the most essential areas, including the service desk and computer lab, with minimal seating options available.

Library staff will continue to wear masks, and plexiglass shields will be installed at the service desks.

Patrons are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. High-touch areas will continue to be routinely disinfected.

Faxing and copying services will be available.

The computer lab will have fewer computers available to allow for distancing.

The meeting room and study rooms are not available at this time.

The local history room and Imagine Lab are available by appointment only.

Express library visits are encouraged so Grab-N-Go options of staff-selected materials will be available on display units for quick and easy selection.

Patrons can check out their own items, offering less contact, but curbside service is highly encouraged for those wanting a no-contact library experience. Patrons can pick up reserved items and the library can send faxes or make copies through this curbside service. Curbside service is available until one hour prior to closing.

For more information, visit the library website, www.champaigncountylibrary.org, or call 937-653-3811.

Information from Champaign County Library.

