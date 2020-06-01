Birthday at home: Leah Ludlow

Leah Ludlow of St. Paris and her family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay safe orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ludlow celebrated her 90th birthday last month. Pictured from left are Larry and Gwen Ludlow, Ray and Faith McCoullough, and Jane and Michael Ludlow with Leah (front). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

Leah Ludlow of St. Paris and her family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay safe orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ludlow celebrated her 90th birthday last month. Pictured from left are Larry and Gwen Ludlow, Ray and Faith McCoullough, and Jane and Michael Ludlow with Leah (front). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_Ludlow.jpg Leah Ludlow of St. Paris and her family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay safe orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ludlow celebrated her 90th birthday last month. Pictured from left are Larry and Gwen Ludlow, Ray and Faith McCoullough, and Jane and Michael Ludlow with Leah (front). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman | John Coffman Photography