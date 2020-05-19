Bank donates to protect first responders

Brad Yost, president of the Champaign County Emergency Services Association, accepts a $5,000 donation from Beth Ropp, vice president of The Peoples Savings Bank. The donation is to be allocated to all first responders in the county for the purchase of personal protective equipment. The Peoples Board of Directors and staff expressed gratitude to local first responders and noted the need of PPE equipment to safeguard first responders.

Brad Yost, president of the Champaign County Emergency Services Association, accepts a $5,000 donation from Beth Ropp, vice president of The Peoples Savings Bank. The donation is to be allocated to all first responders in the county for the purchase of personal protective equipment. The Peoples Board of Directors and staff expressed gratitude to local first responders and noted the need of PPE equipment to safeguard first responders. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_yost.jpg Brad Yost, president of the Champaign County Emergency Services Association, accepts a $5,000 donation from Beth Ropp, vice president of The Peoples Savings Bank. The donation is to be allocated to all first responders in the county for the purchase of personal protective equipment. The Peoples Board of Directors and staff expressed gratitude to local first responders and noted the need of PPE equipment to safeguard first responders. Submitted photo