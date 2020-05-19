Champaign County Library offers curbside service

The Champaign County Library is now offering curbside service.

The building remains closed to the public but library staff is now offering this limited service as safely as possible.

Anyone can call the library at (937) 653-3811 to request items to be placed on hold or visit champaigncountylibrary.org to place the holds online.

When items are ready, library staff will call to schedule a pick-up time.

Curbside parking is located on the east side of the building. Park in one of the designated parking spaces and call the phone number on the sign, open your trunk and return to your car. A staff person will place the items in your trunk.

When returning items to the library, please use the book drop on the west side of the building. Returned items are being quarantined for 72 hours so items will not be checked in until after that time.

Safety measures will be implemented to allow for building access but there is no date set for that next reopening step.

More information is available on the library website including a video on how to place items on hold.

For further questions or to request additional information, please call the library.

