UFD responds to fire alarm at TSC

On Monday at 11:34 a.m., the Urbana Fire Division responded to a fire alarm at the Tractor Supply Company (TSC) off of US Highway 36.

The first units on the scene found the building to be evacuated and fire alarm sounding showing an active alarm in one of the roof-top heating and cooling units (HVAC).

Urbana Truck One ascended to the roof to investigate further.

A thermal imager was used to evaluate each unit but found no excessive heat. Out of an abundance of caution, the HVAC units showing the alarm were isolated by disconnecting the power to the units and the adjoining structure was also checked.

There was no apparent fire damage or injury and the occupant was advised to call for service on the fire alarm and HVAC units. The occupancy was turned back over to TSC at 12:15 p.m. and all Urbana Fire Division units were placed in service.

Submitted photo