At home together: Evanses

The Evanses of St. Paris pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “70 years of marriage” are Charles & Libby Evans marking their 70th wedding anniversary with a drive-by parade celebration in their honor. They were married on May 6, 1950 and married in this house that they still live in. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Evans.jpg The Evanses of St. Paris pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “70 years of marriage” are Charles & Libby Evans marking their 70th wedding anniversary with a drive-by parade celebration in their honor. They were married on May 6, 1950 and married in this house that they still live in. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography