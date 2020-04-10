Calling all crafters: Please help make face mask covers to assist hospice

SPRINGFIELD – Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice wants to mobilize an army of crafters who can sew face mask covers to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) healthcare workers are facing throughout Ohio and the nation as they treat patients with COVID-19.

“Many crafters are reaching out and offering to make face mask covers,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services at Ohio’s Hospice. “While our healthcare professionals are using their PPE equipment thoughtfully, these homemade face mask covers may help us extend our supply of PPE if shortages continue to be a challenge.”

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice is accepting face mask covers from smoke-free and pet-free environments.

These face mask covers will be used as a last resort based on current guidance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare providers can use homemade face masks when face masks are not available.

However, the CDC states that homemade face masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect healthcare providers is unknown. The homemade face masks should be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front, extending to the chin or below, and the sides of the face. Visit the CDC website for the most current information about cloth masks.

A pattern is available online at ohioshospice.org. Scroll down to Recent News and Updates and click on “Calling All Crafters.” If crafters have any questions, contact Tami Clark, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, at 937-390-9655.

Crafters may drop off their completed face mask covers in a donation basket at the Friends and Family entrance of the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Hospice House (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420).

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, is a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004. The community-based organization provides care and services for patients facing life-limiting illnesses in Clark, Madison, Greene and Champaign counties.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_foto.jpg Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice.

Submitted on behalf of Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice.