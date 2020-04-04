Ohio’s COVID-19 stats show 5 total cases in Champaign County

According to data released Saturday at 2 p.m. by the Ohio Department of Health, Champaign County has 5 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 hospitalizations and zero fatalities to date from the virus. Numbers released by state and county health departments do not reflect all cases because the state limits testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers. The total number of cases on Friday in Champaign County was 4.

Statewide, Ohio announced it has a total of 3,739 confirmed cases as of Saturday and 102 fatalities with 1,006 hospitalizations.

According to a tweet on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Twitter account, “Because #Ohio can only test the sickest individuals and those working on the frontlines, the total number of cases is most certainly higher.”

A comment on DeWine’s Facebook page on Saturday explained the situation with patients who will need hospitalization for long periods: “Those who are in the ICU may be there for up to 20 days. Although we’re working to increase hospital capacity, we need to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system in #Ohio. The more people who stay home, the less that #COVID19 will spread – and fewer people will end up in the hospital all at once. We’re #InThisTogetherOhio, please do your part and stay home if you can. #StayHomeOhio .”

As for the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control for Americans to wear masks in public to curtail further spread of the virus, DeWine tweeted, “For days that I’m in the public, I intend to wear a mask. Not an N95 mask, but one that @FranDeWine made. There are limitations to them, but masks help. Wearing a mask should be accepted. We won’t require them in #Ohio, but I intend on wearing one and you should consider doing so.” DeWine added, “We also encourage employers to allow employees to wear these masks as well.”

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday:

CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where at least one employee also has tested positive.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation website shows all of Marion’s 2,535 prisoners have been quarantined along with all 929 prisoners at the Toledo Correctional Institution.

County health officials have told employees at a federal prison in eastern Ohio where two inmates have died from COVID-19 to use self-quarantine protocols when not at work.

The president of a union representing most of the 320 at FCI Elkton in Lisbon employees told The (East Liverpool) Review that two inmates are currently hospitalized and tests results for a third inmate who died are pending.

Union official Joseph Mayle said 80 of the low-security prison’s 2,457 inmates have been isolated after displaying COVID-19 symptoms and 16 new prisoners have been quarantined for 14 days.

Two prison employees have tested positive thus far, Mayle said.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

CHURCH BULLETINS

A Roman Catholic church in Cincinnati has canceled a Good Friday tradition of “praying the steps” dating back 160 years.

The faithful at Holy Cross Immaculata Church each Easter season slowly climb the 96 steps leading to the church in the Mount Adams neighborhood while praying and reflecting on their way up.

A Cincinnati police officer will be stationed at the bottom of the steps to prevent anyone from climbing.

The Catholic Bishops of Ohio earlier this week announced the suspension of all publicly celebrated masses and liturgies through at least May 3.

COLLEGE NEWS

Virtual commencements will be held at Ohio State University and the University of Toledo officials next month, school officials said.

The May 3 Ohio State commencement will be live streamed with Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the commencement address, President Michael Drake said. Diplomas to around 12,000 graduates will be mailed at a later date.

Spring commencement at the University of Toledo is May 9.

Ohio’s 23 community colleges have donated more than 200,000 medical face masks and pairs of gloves to hospitals and first responders along with 25 much-needed ventilators.

