Patrick candidate for county sheriff

The following responses were submitted by David Patrick II.

Submitted biographical information

My name is David C. Patrick, II. I have lived in Champaign County my entire life and spent most of my working career in Champaign County. I worked for Urbana PD as a Dispatcher before going to the Champaign County Communication Center when dispatch was consolidated.

I worked in the private security sector in Columbus before coming back to Champaign County to work for St. Paris PD and then moving in 2016 to Mechanicsburg PD which also covers North Lewisburg. I have a Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Criminal Justice and over my career in Champaign County I have brought nearly half a million dollars of grant funding to the communities I have served. I am a founding member of the Mechanicsburg Police Officers Association and its treasurer. We have raised and funded two K-9 units and other projects without using taxpayer dollars.

Why are you the best-qualified candidate for Champaign County Sheriff?

I am the best Candidate for Champaign County Sheriff because of the work accomplishments in the communities that I have served. I have served Champaign County Communities for my entire law enforcement career and I know many of the issues that face our community.

This local knowledge makes me the most equipped to tackle those issues.

Do you believe enough funds are allocated from the county to the sheriff’s office?

With a 4.5-million-dollar budget, the Sheriff’s Office has plenty of funds. I have a proven track record of applying for and receiving grant dollars for Champaign County communities. Under my leadership, the Sheriff’s Office would apply for these grant-funding opportunities which have been overlooked under the current administration. We would also use funds in the most efficient manner as all purchases will be vetted and no money would be spent without public safety in mind.

What areas of the sheriff’s office could be made more cost-effective?

One issue is crime mapping. Looking at crime patterns around the county you can place personnel on the appropriate shifts and areas of county. This would make sure that we have the appropriate number of deputies on the correct shift to address crime. The Sheriff’s Office has never used crime mapping, leading to financial waste and greater response time. Under my leadership we will map crime patterns around the county so we use resources appropriately.

What is currently the most likely public safety threat to law-abiding Champaign County residents and how could the sheriff’s office minimize the risk?

Response time! While working in this county I have seen response times of over 20 minutes to county emergency calls. That’s why I call for a mutual aid agreement that makes use of the limited law enforcement resource in our community. The Sheriff is refusing to use resources that are available. It’s my belief that public safety is more important than any other factor. Under my leadership, this will change!

What is your position on the Second Amendment with regard to the public’s access to automatic or rapid-firing military-style weapons?

I have taken 3 oaths in my life. The first oath was to my wife that I would remain faithful, supportive, and committed until death. The second and third oaths that I took were to support and defend the Ohio and United States Constitutions. I take all three of these oaths to heart. I do not believe any gun bans to be constitutional. To enforce them would violate my oaths to the Ohio/US Constitution.

How much responsibility should deputies have for administering antidotes for opioid overdoses?

I did not get into law enforcement to stand around and allow anyone to die in front of me. If we are going to carry Narcan with us for our own safety, then I believe we have a moral obligation to administer this medication to those in need no matter what we may think of their behavior.

Do you believe the local schools are safer from active shooter situations than they were 10 years ago? Please explain why or why not.

Champaign County Schools have allocating financial resources to place School Resource Officers in their buildings and this has increased safety. However, we have had a lack of countywide joint training that should have occurred after the West Liberty Shooting to prepare for future incidents. Under my leadership, this training will happen.

What 3 goals would you like to accomplish if elected and how would you do this?

First, complete a mutual aid agreement for the use of all agencies in an efficient and effective way. Second, bring as many federal and state taxpayer dollars back to the county as possible as I have done in St. Paris and Mechanicsburg. Next, work towards national law enforcement accreditation during my first four years to reduce liability insurance for the county. Beyond that, improve the overall communication and relationships throughout all county law enforcement agencies.

About the series

David Patrick II