Cassady challenges Faulkner for county commission seat

This is one in a series of profiles on 4 Republican candidates for Champaign County Commissioner on the March 17 ballot. The profiles are being printed on consecutive days in the alphabetical order of candidates’ last names.

Tim Cassady is challenging incumbent county Commissioner Dave Faulkner in this year’s Republican primary election. There are no Democrat candidates. The Urbana Daily Citizen sent questions to both candidates to better inform readers of their positions prior to the March 17 primary election. The responses are in their words, unless otherwise noted. Responses exceeding the word limits have been edited to conform.

The salary of the county commissioners in 2021 will be $54,939 and their positions are considered full time.

Tim Cassady

Tim Cassady is a husband, father, grandfather and businessman married to Kris and they have 3 adult children, 3 grandchildren and another due in April. Tim brings 20 years of experience serving Champaign County residents as an elected public official and a civic leader. His hands-on expertise includes budget management, income/expense analysis, zoning, procurement of fire & emergency services, and disaster readiness. Elected offices: Goshen Township Trustee, Maple Grove Cemetery Board, Champaign Co. Township Association, Director Ohio Township Association, appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission; Civic leadership: Executive Committee, Champaign Co. Emergency Management Association, Board Member & Finance Committee, Champaign Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities, Executive Committee, Logan-Union-Champaign Co. Regional Planning Commission, Champaign County Comprehensive Plan Committee. Memberships: Champaign Co. Republican Century Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3974. Mr. Cassady is founder/owner of Tim’s Towing & Auto Recovery in Mechanicsburg.

Why are you the best-qualified candidate for County Commissioner?

I respectfully believe I am the most uniquely qualified candidate for Commissioner because of my experience starting, maintaining, and growing a business, my community involvement over the last 20 years between business and elected leadership experience and activism at the Township, County, and State Level. I will be the most engaged candidate and commissioner. I value relationships and I will lead with the attitude when any community in Champaign County does well we all prosper.

What unique area of expertise would you bring to the Commission if elected?

I bring budgetary, human resource, road maintenance, community planning and development and dispute resolution experience. I believe by starting at the “grass roots” level years ago and working my way up to being a director, helping to manage the budget, employees and the policy decisions of the Ohio Township Association and each of the other organizations I have been involved with have prepared me for the challenges of being a Champaign County Commissioner.

What are the three most serious financial challenges facing Champaign County Government in the next four years?

1. Stabilization of Revenue – The state continues to push responsibility on Local communities without revenue sources to fund them.

2. Economic Development – I believe we can have controlled/disciplined growth without compromising our rural agricultural character. Landowners cannot carry the tax burden alone.

3. Cost of Services – Increased costs associated with safety services are a reality. Townships and municipalities are responsible for this but it is a quality of life issue for all Champaign County residents.

What is the most exciting opportunity that county commissioners might encounter during the next 4 years?

Sensible growth could happen in the next 4 years. Our schools are all up to date, many of our students are excelling, our roads & transportation system is constantly improving. We have a great work ethic as a community in large part because of our agricultural heritage. The Fair, Cedar Bog, Urbana University, our parks, these are all assets that can attract disciplined sensible growth.

What specific skills do you posses that will help you excel at communicating and cooperating with fellow county officeholders, township officials and municipal officials?

I have worked with each of the elected officeholders at the county, municipal, township and (I would include each of the county schools) level on different projects. I believe the most important skill I bring is a willingness to listen and understand you can have different viewpoints without villainizing someone. I bring a clean slate to the Commission I want to build relationships that will help us improve the quality of life in Champaign County.

Is Champaign county well-positioned for the economy of the future? Why or why not?

I believe Champaign County is well positioned from a debt and credit rating viewpoint. We have had responsible, conservative leadership. I believe I have a history of the same type of conservative, responsible leadership. I believe we could be better positioned if we had more industry/jobs, a little more retail options and had a reputation for being a little more open.

What 3 goals would you like to accomplish if elected and how would you do this?

1. Developing a shared vision

I would continue working to encourage implementation of the comprehensive plan, serving on the LUC, and working with the citizens to promote our shared vision.

2. Evaluation of our operation

I would work with the county administrator and all elected officials to determine if opportunities exist to be more efficient.

3. Improved Engagement/Communication

I would like to improve the relationships the County has with each of the political subdivisions.

Tim Cassady https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_TimCassady.jpg Tim Cassady Submitted photo