Urbana U. launches app for mobile users

In today’s campus experience, students have access to a multitude of educational and extra-curricular opportunities. However, with all of these options comes the struggle to keep up with campus emails, club and organization events, and knowing what’s happening and where on campus. With access to technology, today’s students can now find the information they need to be successful in the classroom and on campus.

In fulfillment of the ongoing goal to provide students with the tools they need to be successful, Urbana University has launched the campus’s new “Urbana Knight Life” student app. The app is available for free download in the Google App Store (https://bit.ly/2tTWiRu) and Apple App Store (https://apple.co/2uKcmWj).

The “Urbana Knight Life” app, developed in consultation with representatives from Involvio, brings the campus to a mobile fingertip and enables students to connect with the Urbana University community. Students can stay on top of events, receive notification of important dates, deadlines and security announcements, make friends, ask questions and access campus resources at any time.

“More than 90% of students are now smartphone users, driving the obvious question of how smartphones can be leveraged as a resource and tool to engage students,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, UU executive vice president, Urbana University. “With today’s new generation of on-the-go students, utilizing a mobile application provides an easy option to access campus information and improve student engagement.”

The initial release of the app includes:

• Student Engagement Calendar of events and activities, which students can personalize for their own dashboard or calendar

• Tutoring Appointment sign ups, which can be added to a student’s dashboard or calendar

• Dinning Services access to daily menus

• Campus Way-finder that utilizes a Google map of the campus

• Athletic Events calendar

• A mobile one-stop for Campus Resources, making it easy for students to access critical campus resources wherever and whenever they need them

• A Personalized Student Dashboard that provides a cross-device, personalized dashboard to help keep students engaged and on track

• Communication access that provides robust broadcast and targeted push notification and SMS communication tools to help students stay connected and informed in real-time

• Job Board providing students with access to campus and off-campus work-based experiences

Soon the app will feature:

• Community Service Opportunities that allow students to sign up and track service projects

• Co-Curricular Attendance tracker for co-curricular events that utilizes integrated QR code scanning and ID card swipes

• Co-Curricular Transcript access that provides students with the opportunity to see a co-curricular transcript of completed activities and service projects completed in a ready format for potential employers

Students can keep tabs on UU happenings with the new “Urbana Knight Life” student app. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_image002.jpg Students can keep tabs on UU happenings with the new “Urbana Knight Life” student app. Submitted illustration

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

