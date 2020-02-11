Local Shrine club donates $20,000

At a recent Champaign County Shrine Club meeting, a $20,000 check was presented to Antioch Shrine officers for the “Shrine Hospitals for Children.” Shrine members thank the residents of Champaign County for their ongoing support. These funds come from the aluminum can collections, golf scramble and plaque donations. Pictured from left are Antioch Recorder, Noble Jerry Jamieson; Potentate, Ill. Sir Todd Rider; Club Past President, Noble Scott Spangler.

