UHS DECA chapter hosts mental health fair

The Urbana High School DECA Chapter hosted a mental health fair called Moving Forward for students in the UHS gym. This project was headed by senior members Tessa Armstrong and Sky Schelde. Participants from the community were invited to set up as vendors and present what they can offer to students in the form of mental health knowledge, support and coping skills. Vendors included Urbana United Methodist Church, Recovery Zone, Champaign Health District and Best Friends Pet Assisted Therapy. In total, 10 vendors were present and 169 students participated.

Students toured the fair during their elective class period and were required to talk to at least three vendors. Upon completion, students took an exit survey on how students perceive mental health and coping skills.

The event was a wrap-up of a series of events for the week. On Monday students took a survey about their experience with mental health. On Tuesday students were given coloring sheets in homeroom as well as an article and watched a video on how coloring can help with stress. Fog cancelled a Wednesday yoga class. On Thursday a video was created with the help of UHS students.

The team of Armstrong and Schelde are competing in the Community Awareness event within the Project Events Management competition for DECA. The team qualified for the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference and will compete March 13-14 in Columbus. The two have their sights set on placing in the top 4 there and advancing to the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of April.

DECA members including Grant Hower (background), Tessa Armstrong and Sky Schelde (front) are pictured during the mental health fair.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

