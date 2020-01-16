Send a valentine to a hero

The message is a simple one, “Thank you so much for what you do, we always need you.” This is just one of the many sweet messages from the heart of a child to a soldier or veteran in a project called Operation Valentine.

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services is one of nearly 1,000 designated Veterans & Family Memorial Care funeral home providers across America who are sponsoring the 11th Annual Operation Valentine initiative. The project is simple and meaningful, according to Frank Lewis. “Students and individuals throughout the community write messages to the troops and veterans on Valentine cards, cut-out hearts, or whatever they like and we make sure that they are delivered to our brave men and women serving overseas,” Lewis said.

Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Senders can write a message on greetings to say “Thank You” and wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day, or explain what their service means to the card’s sender. “Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them,“ said Frank Lewis. “Care packages are one thing, but this is a real morale boost.”

Valentine cards may be dropped off from now thru February 5 between 9 a.m. and 5 pm. at Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services 642 S. Main, Urbana.

Information from Walter & Lewis.

