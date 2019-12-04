Collier home open for CACC tour

Editor’s note: This is the one of several daily profiles of tour sites on the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Candlelight Tour of Homes in Urbana scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m.

Several families are graciously opening their homes and sharing their holiday spirit. The homes on the tour this year are: Robin Miller and Anthony Joy, 232 W. Reynolds St.; Doug and Cheryl Wears, 124 Tanglewood Drive; David and Kelly McIntosh, 152 Tanglewood Drive; Jim and Cheryl Cave, 111 New Haven Drive; and Jim and Mary Collier, 425 Eastview Drive. In addition, the Champaign Family YMCA, located at 191 Community Drive and celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be on the tour.

During the tour, Tanglewood Drive will be a one-way street with the entrance being at the west drive (across from SVG Motors) and exiting at the east drive (across from the Kroger Fuel Center).

Today’s featured tour site

The home of James and Mary Collier is located at 425 Eastview Drive. It was built in 1997 and has had five owners. Major updates have been added to the home in the last five years.

It is part of the Bon Air Subdivision.

How to take the tour

Presale tickets for the tour are $10 and may be purchased at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour and may be purchased at any location during the tour.

The outstanding community support of this event has always been an integral part of the CACC’s fundraising as well as these sponsors: Peoples Savings Bank, Boldman Printing, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, CRSI, Civista Bank, Champaign County Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Security National Bank, Edward Jones, CT COMM, Phillip Edwards, Fetz Plumbing, The Medicine Shoppe, Skelley Lumber, Steve’s Market, Willman Furniture, Kyte Realty, Carpets of Urbana, NAPA Auto Parts, REMAX, Guild Galleries, Market Square Realty, Reser Motorsales and Beachy Barns, HER Realtors, and Wreck-A-Mended.

For nearly 40 years, the Cancer Association of Champaign County has provided financial assistance to county residents affected by cancer by providing payments for treatment, prescriptions, fuel cards, wigs, prostheses and other needs as prescribed.

The CACC is an all-volunteer organization designed to help the community by keeping funds local and maximizing those funds toward patient services. The tremendous support of the community, sponsors of this and other fundraisers, and the United Way make this mission possible.

