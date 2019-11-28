ROX makes an impact at WL-S

WEST LIBERTY – ROX members at West Liberty-Salem took part in a self-defense training class as part of the program’s curriculum. ROX, which stands for Ruling our Experiences Inc., is a co-curricular program that addresses crisis in confidence by delivering evidence-based programs to girls in high school.

Evidence suggests that there is a 26% drop in girls’ self-confidence between grades 5 and 9, and one in three girls with a 4.0 GPA lack confidence in their ability to procure their dream jobs. The curriculum is 20 weeks of lessons and students meet during lunch or home room.

ROX serves girls across the country by delivering the program to counselors and teachers who teach girls the tools they need to not only learn more about themselves, but how they can impact their social circles and beyond.

Locally, Jessica Haney, high-school English teacher, leads a group of 12 girls. They do basic getting-to-know-you activities, talk about body image in social media and other media, relationship building, bullying, self-doubt and confidence.

Because this is a national program, there is a $75 fee per ROX student. Haney was able to offset the cost for every member by applying and being selected for the Logan County Co-Op Operation Round Up Grant. The fee covers ROX swag, facilitator training and extra classes like self-defense training.

This is the second year for ROX at WL-S, and while grant funding is helpful, it is not guaranteed. Anyone interested in helping can email jhaney@wlstigers.org.

