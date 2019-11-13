Champaign County Safety Council to meet

The Champaign County Safety Council will welcome keynote speaker Brad Hurtig at its November 20 meeting starting at 7:30 a.m. in the Urbana High School Auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Hurtig was a student-athlete in a small town in northwest Ohio. Only days after finishing his sophomore year of high school, a devastating workplace accident resulted in the amputation of both of Hurtig’s hands. Through hard work and determination, he soon rejoined his high school football team. In his senior year, Hurtig led his team defense, recording 111 tackles and receiving all-state honors all while playing with no hands. Hurtig’s inspirational story of triumph quickly captured national headlines. Now he is taking his powerful message of workplace safety to businesses and organizations across the country.

In addition to speaking to the Safety Council, Hurtig will also speak to Urbana High School students at a separate school assembly.

The Champaign County Safety Council is operated and funded by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Division of Safety & Hygiene. The Safety Council is open to all companies, corporations, and individual employers. All Ohio Safety Councils have the same goals: increase safety awareness, prevent occupational accidents and provide quality occupational safety and health & wellness programs.

The Champaign County Safety Council identifies potential and existing problems and coordinates presentations that inform members about new techniques, products and services that are available. By participating in Safety Council, employers are eligible for BWC discounts and rebates. In the last fiscal year Champaign County members saved over $48,000. For more information about the November 20 presentation or Champaign County Safety Council contact the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at info@champaignohio.com or 937-653-5764.

Presenting keynote speaker Brad Hurtig

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

