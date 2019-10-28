Wreaths deadline approaching

Columbia Falls, Maine and Urbana, Ohio, have teamed up with the Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the local community to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military throughout the year by celebrating Wreaths Across America. VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31 are major partners with the DAR in this effort. Placing of the wreaths will take place on December 14, 2019 at noon, beginning with a special service followed by the wreath laying ceremony. Cutoff for orders is November 22.

Wreath sponsorship forms are available at the Champaign County Library, VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31, Chamber of Commerce, Lewis & Walter Funeral Home, Vernon Funeral Home, the Spotted Cow, The Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, Senior Center, and other local businesses around Urbana.

It is during the holidays that our deployed servicemen and women miss home the most and there are empty seats at family gatherings. And generally, it is during the holidays, when conflict and strife are replaced by charity and goodwill toward one another. Participating in the “Wreaths Across America” program is an idea that reminds us of all our deployed men and women who will not be home for the holidays, and our esteemed veterans who have already passed and have honored resting places in cemeteries across our land. Our mission is to Remember, Honor, and Teach by sharing the stories of hometown heroes and coming together to ensure each person is never forgotten.

Urbana Chapter DAR’s goal is to cover approximately 1700 Veteran graves in Oak Dale Cemetery with a fresh balsam wreath in memory of their service. You can help this happen. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreath forms are available at the Champaign County Library, VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31, Chamber of Commerce, Lewis and Walter Funeral home, Vernon Funeral Home, the Spotted Cow, The Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, Urbana Senior Center, and other local businesses around Urbana.

Come join us in reaching our goal of 1700 wreath for Veteran graves at Oak Dale Cemetery.

Approximately 1,683 veterans are currently known to be interred at Oak Dale Cemetery. Urbana Chapter, DAR, hope to have Balsam wreaths placed on each and every one of these graves on December 14, 2019. This past year, 2018, more than 100 volunteers placed 658 wreaths on veteran graves, which spurred us on to reach for the stars and place a wreath on EVERY veteran grave at Oak Dale. With your help—this can be a reality! Stop and see us at our DAR booth during the festivities before, during, and after the Hoopla Parade! Pick up forms, sign up while you are there, and assure yourself of wreaths for your veteran friends or family members. Call Pat Detwiler at (937) 597-4446 for more information.

Frank Giampetro (foreground) places a wreath representing The Merchant Marines during 2018's Wreaths Across America ceremony at Oak Dale Cemetery as others behind him observe.