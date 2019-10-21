Gloria stages fall full of entertainment

Gloria Theatre in Urbana has announced a fall schedule packed with first-run movies, live performances and special events for audiences of all ages.

“We’re pleased that we can offer a diverse range of affordable, family-friendly entertainment with a little something for everyone in Champaign and surrounding counties,” said Staci Weller, executive director of the GrandWorks Foundation, the non-profit that manages the theater at 216 S. Main St., Urbana.

The fall schedule includes:

Buckeye Bash – An Indoor Tailgate Party

Buckeye fans can cheer with a crowd, watching the game live on the big screen without the concerns of weather or post-game traffic:

– Oct. 26 vs. Wisconsin (time to be announced)

– Nov. 30 vs. Michigan, at noon

Admission for both games is free. Concessions will be available, including brats, burgers, beer, soft drinks, popcorn, candy and pizza.

America’s Prince & Princess State Pageant

Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Children and youth, up to 18 years, take to the stage to compete in three main categories: Beauty, Halloween and School Wear/Casual. Special and age division awards will also be presented. Entry forms and more information may be obtained by email, AmericasPrinceandPrincess@gmail.com.

Tickets, at $5, can be purchased at the door.

Urban Loft Tour

Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, the Gloria Theatre serves as a welcome center and will be open for tours for people interested in exploring historic places in Urbana.

Premiere of Scott Kirby’s ‘Main Street, Champaign County’

Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Presented by the Champaign County Arts Council and Champaign County Historical Society.

An original production created by nationally recognized pianist, composer and visual artist Scott Kirby, who grew up in Champaign County. The show, an adaptation of his multimedia stage presentation “Main Street Souvenirs,” features Kirby on the piano, narration, and projected archival video, photographs of Champaign County historical sites and museums, original watercolor paintings inspired by Champaign County locations. and interviews with local people.

Kirby donated one of his paintings, “Monument Square, Urbana, Ohio,” to be auctioned at the presentation to support the Champaign County Historical Society.

‘Songs of the Season’ Youth Choir Concerts

Dec. 12 and 13, 7 p.m., featuring Champaign County youth choirs singing favorite Christmas carols. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Phil Dirt & the Dozers Christmas Spectacular

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Advance discounted tickets can be purchased online at GloriaTheatre.org

Reserved seating $30/General Seating $25

Phil Dirt & the Dozers, which takes its popular classic rock n’ roll show across the U.S., is returning to the Gloria. The band will offer up a good dose of great old rock n’ rock with nostalgic Christmas tunes to bring back memories of Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, the Four Seasons and many more and help you escape the holiday hustle and bustle.

First-run movies coming to The Gloria

The Gloria offers movie goers the latest in digital motion picture technology with a 4K projector, surround sound and a large screen. Upcoming first-run movies to be shown at the Gloria include “Downton Abbey,” Oct. 24-27; and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Other coming attractions include “Midway,” “Frozen 2,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Last Christmas” and “Cats.”

Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for children 2-12 years old, seniors 60+, military and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at GloriaTheatre.org or at the box office.

