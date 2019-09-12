Ready for the glow

The skies above Urbana will be full of color Oct 4-5 as they fill with hot-air balloons during the Champaign County Balloon Fest. The “Hot Air Affair” will be held at Grimes Field 4-9 p.m. on Friday and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices are $2 for adults and teens, $1 for children 6-12 and children under 6 years are free! Enjoy music, a variety of food served by food trucks, contests, children’s activities and a dedicated beer garden for the adults. Enjoy dinner on the patio of the Airport Cafe and don’t miss the famous “airport pie!”

Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and pilots will look for a “friendly” landing site within five miles of the airport. If you wish them to land on your property (must be an open field), place a white sheet on the ground and they will use this as their target. This is a great opportunity to see the balloons up close and meet the pilots and land crew.

Upon return to the airport, balloonists will prepare for the evening “glow.” Don’t miss this spectacular display of light and color!

Vendors are encouraged to register and applications are available on line at www.balloonfestohio.com

Volunteers are needed to serve as crew members for the balloonists. Crew members must be in good physical condition and able to hold roping as balloons inflate. What a great chance to be “up close and personal”! Contact Elton at Grimes Field for information – 937-652-4319.

Additional events and activities are being confirmed. Balloon launch and balloon glow are controlled by weather conditions and are subject to change. The event is sponsored by the Grimes Field Foundation Committee.

Hot-air balloons will fly over Urbana Oct. 4-5 when the Champaign County Balloon Fest lands at Grimes Field. In this photo from 2018, about 200 million BTUs of propane fuel this balloon glow display just after sunset. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_balloon-1.jpg Hot-air balloons will fly over Urbana Oct. 4-5 when the Champaign County Balloon Fest lands at Grimes Field. In this photo from 2018, about 200 million BTUs of propane fuel this balloon glow display just after sunset. Urbana Daily Citizen file photo

