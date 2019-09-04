St. Paris gears up for Pony Wagon Days

ST. PARIS – The 38th annual Pony Wagon Days parade will trot down Main Street in St. Paris on Sept. 5, to be followed by three days of events celebrating the heritage of the village of St. Paris, where pony wagons were first manufactured in the United States. All events will take place under the main tent at 370 E. Main St. Sept. 5-7, with music beginning around 6 p.m. each day.

Longtime St. Paris residents Elizabeth and Charles Evans were chosen as grand marshals of this year’s Pony Wagon Days. Having worked at groceries in St. Paris and Urbana, Mrs. Evans now enjoys her computer and iPad, doing Facebook and facetime with her family. A WWII Army veteran, Mr. Evans was a mechanic at various businesses, including Baker Tractor in St. Paris. Until recently he regularly played cards with Lodge friends and bowled in the Coral Lanes Thursday Seniors Morning League. The Evanses were active members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its auxiliary.

According to Pony Wagon Days Committee Secretary Amy Weinert, the parade will include local high school and peewee sports teams, Shriners, as well as local businesses, first responders and horses. She added that many locals look at the weather before deciding whether to participate, but that last year’s parade lasted 45 minutes even in the rain.

A basket auction will take place under the main tent beginning at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. On Sept. 6, Off The Record Video DJ Service will play requests from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday afternoon, Christiansburg-based musician Larry Lyons will perform at about 7 p.m.

Pony rides will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Local church groups are also planning to sponsor games like a cornhole tournament and face painting on Saturday, along with the artists and vendors who will be under the tent all week.

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, be a vendor or march in the parade, visit www.ponywagondays.com.

