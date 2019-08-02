Bench honors Ohio Fairs Queen

A new bench at the Champaign County Fair honors Ohio Fairs Queen Lora Current, also queen of the 2018 Champaign County Fair. The bench’s permanent home is outside the Perpetual Activities Building. Bench sponsors Vernon Family Funeral Homes and Set N Stone Monuments commemorated the bench earlier this week. Shown, left to right, are Tammy Vernon, Chuck Havens, Lora Current, Victoria Vernon, Cliff Vernon, Colin Vernon and Randy Leopard.

