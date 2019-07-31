Y campers build ‘Little Free Library’

YMCA wood workshop campers Jae Duke, Hank Huffman, Aiden O’Neal, Garrett Naylor, Isabella Moxley and Nora Mowrey and instructor Austin Wick and Director Nicky Naylor held a ribbon-cutting for the Champaign Family YMCA’s new “Little Free Library” on July 26 at the entrance of the Y, located on Community Drive.

During the June 17-21 camp, children ages 8-12 learned to use basic tools to join, shape and surface wood. They then created the community’s newest Little Free Library.

Little Free Libraries are small book exchanges, usually located outdoors, at which the public can take books that interest them and leave books for others to read. To be officially called a Little Free Library, a free book exchange must be registered with an official charter sign and charter number. As of early 2019, there are more than 80,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and more than 90 countries, according to the Little Free Library website.

Wood workshop campers who created the community’s newest “Little Free Library” are, in front from left, Jae Duke, Hank Huffman, Aiden O’Neal, Garrett Naylor, Isabella Moxley and Nora Mowrey. With them at the ribbon-cutting are, in back from left, Sara Neer, Rachel Casey, Stacey Logwood, Austin Wick, Paul Waldsmith, Nicky Naylor and Brett Spriggs. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_library.jpg Wood workshop campers who created the community’s newest “Little Free Library” are, in front from left, Jae Duke, Hank Huffman, Aiden O’Neal, Garrett Naylor, Isabella Moxley and Nora Mowrey. With them at the ribbon-cutting are, in back from left, Sara Neer, Rachel Casey, Stacey Logwood, Austin Wick, Paul Waldsmith, Nicky Naylor and Brett Spriggs. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.