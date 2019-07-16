15th annual Art Affair is Saturday

The 15th annual Art Affair on the Square will fill Urbana’s downtown with activity on Saturday. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the juried art show will include the usual white tents under which artists will exhibit, demonstrate, discuss and sell their works.

Debbie Loffing, this year’s featured artist, began her artistic career as a self-taught potter, making one of a kind functional pottery with a lot of surface design and texture.

Her current body of work is “Assemblage,” which combines sculpture in clay with parts and pieces of found objects. Clay offers her unlimited possibilities. She uses a variety of mediums to finish her work. The results are unique sculptures with a whimsical flair. Like many artists, she also enjoys working with other mediums. For example, she works in painting, encaustics (wax painting) and printmaking. She loves to explore new techniques, which makes art a constant learning experience.

Loffing has been an artist at Art Affair on the Square since the beginning of the festival. On the board of trustees of the Champaign County Arts Council, she is integral to the planning and set-up of exhibition shows. She also enjoys entering her own artwork in the Arts Council shows, including the annual Member Show and the annual Juried Art Show. She teaches a variety of art classes and workshops. She was featured in the Chakerers Interactive Gallery at the Springfield Art Museum in 2017. She has shown her assemblage in Columbus galleries and was a guest artist in the Yellow Springs Gallery.

Children’s Art Tent

There will be a variety of art activities for children of all ages to make and take home. And, children can add their touches to the 2019 group canvas throughout the day. Group pieces from previous years will be displayed in the tent.

Live music

Musicians will provide entertainment on the stage in front of the courthouse at the following times:

– 10 a.m. – Larry Lyons

– noon – Memory Lane featuring Lonnie Jenson

– 3 p.m. – Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band

– 5 p.m. – Leah Mendenhall

Food options

Downtown area restaurants will be open and the following food vendors will sell treats:

– Big Top Circus Treats

– In Good Taste

– K Family Concession

– Sugar Impressions

– Switzer’s Concession

The Presbyterian Church’s Court Street Cafe again will be open on East Court Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., whipping up Coney dogs, hot dogs, walking tacos, tacos and other goodies.

Ohio wineries

A Wine Tasting will include the following three Ohio wineries, with each offering bottles for sale. Commemorative Art Affair Wine Glasses can be purchased.

– Brandeberry Winery

– Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar

– The Winery at Versailles

Literary artist – local authors

The following wordsmiths will have their own tent from which to talk to book lovers, sell their books and sign copies:

– Addie King

– Amber Morant

– Linda Locke

– Terry Ervin

– William Weldy

Cooling zone

A shaded tent will serve as first aid station and cooling zone, offering free bottles of water and even a nurse at the ready.

Staff report

