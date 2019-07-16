OSU Alumni invited to Summer Send-Off

Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County go over plans for their Summer Send-Off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. From left are President James Landenburg, Treasurer Chris Harmison, Event Chair Jill Michael and Vice President Julie Balmer. Summer Send-Offs bring Buckeye students and alumni together in the spirit of Scarlet and Gray camaraderie. At these events, alumni clubs around the world share lessons learned from experiences at OSU and mentor incoming students. In June, the club sponsored a bike ride to raise funds for scholarships to be presented to four incoming freshmen. All OSU alumni in Champaign County are invited to attend the free Send-Off picnic catered by Rudy’s Smokehouse. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25.

Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County go over plans for their Summer Send-Off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. From left are President James Landenburg, Treasurer Chris Harmison, Event Chair Jill Michael and Vice President Julie Balmer. Summer Send-Offs bring Buckeye students and alumni together in the spirit of Scarlet and Gray camaraderie. At these events, alumni clubs around the world share lessons learned from experiences at OSU and mentor incoming students. In June, the club sponsored a bike ride to raise funds for scholarships to be presented to four incoming freshmen. All OSU alumni in Champaign County are invited to attend the free Send-Off picnic catered by Rudy’s Smokehouse. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Alumni.jpg Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County go over plans for their Summer Send-Off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. From left are President James Landenburg, Treasurer Chris Harmison, Event Chair Jill Michael and Vice President Julie Balmer. Summer Send-Offs bring Buckeye students and alumni together in the spirit of Scarlet and Gray camaraderie. At these events, alumni clubs around the world share lessons learned from experiences at OSU and mentor incoming students. In June, the club sponsored a bike ride to raise funds for scholarships to be presented to four incoming freshmen. All OSU alumni in Champaign County are invited to attend the free Send-Off picnic catered by Rudy’s Smokehouse. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25. Submitted photo