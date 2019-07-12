Reunion News

The Urbana High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the VFW Hall at 220 E. Court St. Starting with the 10-year reunion, the class has held a well-attended reunion every five years. This year’s event will be casual dress and starts with a tour of the new high school, scheduled for 4 p.m. Next is a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, the site of the former Central Elementary School of the Urbana school district.

Invitations have been sent to all living classmates but three whose addresses can’t be located. Replies are still being sought and can be sent to: UHS Class of ’64, 120 Country Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078.