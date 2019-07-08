Then & Now – Chowning’s Art Studio.

The circa 1915 photo (#A1547) of Chowning’s Art Studio shows the address as 121 N. Main St., Urbana. Likely the address number has changed as the Boston Store, which was in the building next door toward the square, was listed as 121 N. Main St. in 1920. The studio was located on the 2nd floor. As indicated on the awning, the Champaign Clothing Co. was on the first floor. When the Boston Store was at 121 N. Main St. the Scherer Clothing Store was located on the first floor of the building in which Chowning Art Studio was located in 1915.

Note the women with hats looking at photos at the bottom of the stairway leading to the studio. How about the motorcycle at the curb! Most likely it is an early Harley-Davidson, perhaps 1905 or 1910.

This photo taken about 1915 shows Chowning’s Art Studio on North Main Street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Then.jpg This photo taken about 1915 shows Chowning’s Art Studio on North Main Street. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Society. This 2019 photo is of the same location as the circa 1915 photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_New.jpg This 2019 photo is of the same location as the circa 1915 photo. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Society.

Info from the Champaign County Historical Museum, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

