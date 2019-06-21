Memorial Health unveils 3D technology

Memorial Health held a Pink Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, June 18, to mark the opening of the organization’s new 3D mammography exams at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center at 1958 E. U.S. Route 36 in Urbana. The state-of-the-art technology features Genius™ 3D Mammography™ for a faster, easier and more comfortable experience. Pictured with the new 3D mammography unit are Chip Hubbs, left, CEO/president, Memorial Health, and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean.

The Imaging Team at Memorial includes, from left, Diane Dunn, Radiology Technologist; Myra York, Director of Imaging, Memorial Health; and Pam Bolton, Radiology Technologist. To schedule a mammogram, call 937-578-7777 or to learn more, visit MAM3D.com.