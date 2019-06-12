Downtown Urbana plans sidewalk sales

Downtown Urbana merchants are collaborating for a sidewalk sale this weekend, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will feature outdoor displays and promotions of all the Monument Square District has to offer. Tina Knotts, owner of Let’s Eat Cake, said that an active group of downtown merchants had been meeting once a month and decided it would be a good idea to get people downtown despite the ongoing construction.

“I’m not personally affected by the construction yet, since I’m on Scioto Street, but I know that I am next,” said Knotts. “We will be soon feeling the effects of the construction. However, the merchants that I’ve talked to, everybody has remained positive. We all see this as a progressive move and some much needed infrastructure in the downtown, and the community has been pretty supportive.”

Knotts said all the downtown merchants appreciate the support of the community throughout this construction project, which has already completed phase one of roundabout improvements. According to City Engineer Tyler Bumbalough, phase II is progressing well on North Main Street. He expects the project to shift to Scioto Street on or about July 1.

Pedestrian access to businesses will remain open throughout the project, and most of the merchants in the district will pull tables, clothing racks or displays onto the sidewalk for this weekend’s promotion.

“We’re looking at the weather forecast and so far Friday looks very promising,” Knotts said. “Saturday there’s a slight chance of rain, but even if it rains the sidewalk sales will go on. They’ll continue, they’ll just be moved inside. So we still want to encourage folks to come downtown. Not everything will be on the sidewalks, a lot of the merchants will be running specials inside of their businesses.”

Let’s Eat Cake will offer muffins and coffee in the morning, as well as samples and specials within the bakery. Knotts added that they hope to have some music, and have also invited outside vendors to set up a booth for $20 for the weekend. Anyone interested in purchasing a booth may call Oxner’s General Store at 937-653-6963.

Additionally, multiple downtown merchants are selling Urbana T-shirts in their stores, the proceeds from which will fund a marketing program to promote historic downtown Urbana.

Members of the downtown Urbana business community have organized a sidewalk sale party for Friday and Saturday. Pictured from left are: Mike Manoloff, Oxners; Tina Knotts, Let’s Eat Cake; Mary Manoloff, Oxners; Maryann Quigley, Unique Boutique; Patsy Thackery, Cafe Paradiso; Connie Miller, Boston’s; Jennifer Loffing, Lilly’s Garden; Linda Pastori, Lilly’s Garden; Karla Parcels, Unique Boutique; Jan Breslin, Unique Boutique. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Sidewalk.jpg Members of the downtown Urbana business community have organized a sidewalk sale party for Friday and Saturday. Pictured from left are: Mike Manoloff, Oxners; Tina Knotts, Let’s Eat Cake; Mary Manoloff, Oxners; Maryann Quigley, Unique Boutique; Patsy Thackery, Cafe Paradiso; Connie Miller, Boston’s; Jennifer Loffing, Lilly’s Garden; Linda Pastori, Lilly’s Garden; Karla Parcels, Unique Boutique; Jan Breslin, Unique Boutique. Photo courtesy of Tina Knotts The Castles, Caverns & Covered Bridges 1 & 2 Cylinder Spring Tour rolled through the Monument Square roundabout on Tuesday, attracting attention in downtown Urbana ahead of the upcoming sidewalk sale on Friday and Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_oldcars.jpg The Castles, Caverns & Covered Bridges 1 & 2 Cylinder Spring Tour rolled through the Monument Square roundabout on Tuesday, attracting attention in downtown Urbana ahead of the upcoming sidewalk sale on Friday and Saturday. Photo courtesy of Serina Ann Photography

By Chris Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304.

