Library to screen ‘Chasing the Moon’ on Friday

The Champaign County Library will be hosting a special screening event of the PBS AMERICAN EXPERIENCE film “Chasing the Moon” in the library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Enjoy popcorn and refreshments and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing as part of the library’s 2019 summer reading program: A Universe of Stories.

The film clip will examine the tension and excitement surrounding the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969, all the way up until the lunar module finally lands on the moon. This free screening is open to all ages and will include a discussion of the space program following the premiere.

The special screening event is made possible through a partnership with AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and Dayton PBS station Thinktv. The entire six-hour series by Academy Award nominee Robert Stone will premiere Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10, at 9 p.m. on PBS and explores the 10-year space race odyssey from its early beginnings to the monumental achievement of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond.

For more information about this event or the summer reading program, visit www.champaigncountylibrary.org or call the Champaign County Library at 937-653-3811.

The Champaign County Library invites the public to a free screening of the PBS film “Chasing the Moon” on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Moon.jpg The Champaign County Library invites the public to a free screening of the PBS film “Chasing the Moon” on Friday. Submitted illustration

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Library.

Info from the Champaign County Library.