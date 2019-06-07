Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Nada is a 4-month-old black and tan tiger kitten. She is very curious and friendly. You can hear her purring before you even pick her up. Nada is loving and simply wants to be with people. She does great with other cats and likes to play. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter.

Adoption event at Petsmart in Springfield on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Adoption event at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon-ish.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Annual board of directors meeting: June 11 at 5:30-7 p.m. this meeting is open to the public at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana.

Garage/bake sale at PAWS: Sat, June 29 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine! We are asking for donations of clean, gently used items (no clothing please). Direct sales reps may reserve tables. Call for details: 937-653-6233.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Minnie is a 10-year old Boxer who weighs 77 pounds. She came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of her own. A sweet girl who is outgoing and loves company, she is crate-trained and house-broken. She is good with other dogs and can be cat-test her if needed. She is completely vetted, spayed, microchipped and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Minnie is dewormed, heartworm tested negative and current on flea, tick and heart worm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Tootsie and Teetsie are mother and daughter who are looking for two different homes. Tootsie is 2-year-old, 8 pound, loving Calico who would like a lap to call her own. Teetsie is a 12-week-old brown tabby. She is an ornery, spunk, little thing who weighs 2.6 pounds. They are both litter trained and good with other cats. Tootsie and Teetsie are both spayed, microchipped, and current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. They have been tested for FeLV/FIV and came back negative. Our cats are dewormed and current on flea prevention. If interested, please stop by our facility and pick up an application for felines. The application must be approved to adopt.

