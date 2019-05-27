Honeywell recognizes Memorial Day

The Diversity and Inclusion Council at Honeywell in Urbana wanted to do something special for Memorial Day. They opted to place 839 United States flags along the drive to the state Route 55 facility. It took Dave Snyder and Ron Miller (employees of Honeywell) two days to measure and place all of the flags. The flags serve as a reminder about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

