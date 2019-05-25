5 homes evacuated

A natural gas main was struck open during work by a private contractor on Saturday in Urbana. Five homes on West Light Street were evacuated by Urbana police and fire personnel until the main was repaired. Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said Columbia Gas responded and fixed the main quickly.

