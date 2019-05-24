Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Kami is a 2-year-old female calico cat, a sweet cat who would do well in just about any home. Kami is friendly, likes to be petted and gets along with other cats. She has been spayed, is up to date on vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia.

PAWS for PAWS Fundraiser the whole month of May at several participating businesses.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Fudge is a 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel who came to us as a puppy mill rescue. Fudge has blossomed in the short time we have had her. Once Fudge sees you from a distance, her tail goes 100 mph. She’s still very shy, but in time she will learn to trust so she will need a fenced in yard, no exceptions. Fudge is great with other dogs and we are happy to cat-test her if needed. She is not house-trained but we are confident she would catch on with a steady and patient schedule. Fudge is spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. She’s been dewormed and heartworm tested negative and is on flea and heart worm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

Senior Day is the first and third Wednesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. The next date is June 5. Relax in our Senior Center room and get some doggie love and kisses.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Fudge, a 5-year-old female Cocker Spaniel, is waiting at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for someone to offer her a new life. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_LeagueDog-3.jpeg Fudge, a 5-year-old female Cocker Spaniel, is waiting at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for someone to offer her a new life. Kami is a sweet 2-year-old female kitty available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_PawsCat-3.jpg Kami is a sweet 2-year-old female kitty available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.