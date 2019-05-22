The Studio presents spring recital

The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling will present “Dancing Through the Decades,” this year’s spring recital, at Graham Middle School at 7 p.m. May 31 and June 1. Tickets will be available at the door. The Preschool Tumbling Class includes, row 1, Becca Kane, Evelyn Money, Charlotte Hiltibran, Veronica Raines, Hadley DeWitt, Nora Long, row 2, Paetyn Price, Emmett Cantrell and Elli Sanderson.

