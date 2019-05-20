Public invited to ‘Farmers for America’ movie

The Champaign County Ag Association, a committee of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, will present a Movie on the Farm Night on June 20 at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. The movie “Farmers for America” is narrated by Mike Rowe and shares the story of the future of American farmers.

The event is free and will feature free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. The public is invited to arrive between 6 and 7 p.m. and visit with local food and agribusiness vendors who will offer activities and samples of local food products. The movie will be held inside the historic barn at Pretty Prairie Farm.

Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will provide opening remarks at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7:15 p.m. It will conclude around 8:30 p.m.

Thanks to our many sponsors including Karen Bailey for sponsoring the movie and Kroger, McGuire Farm and Excavating, OSU Extension, Pretty Prairie Farm, Sarah Finch, and Yoder Grain Farms for providing food, beverages and other sponsorships.

For updates, please find the event on the Ag Association’s Facebook page @CCAgAssociation. For questions or to be a vendor at the event, please contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_farm.jpg

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.

