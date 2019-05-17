‘Absurd’ theater season starts May 23

The Perennial Theatre Company of Urbana’s theme this year is “Theatre of the Absurd” and the group launches its season May 23-25 with “The Misunderstanding” by Albert Camus, who has been called a philosopher of the absurd.

A percentage of the proceeds from The Perennial’s 2019 productions will benefit the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, an organization created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public.

“The Misunderstanding” was first produced in Paris in 1944.

Show dates are May 23-25 at 8:30 p.m. The play will be performed at The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana. Tickets will be $10 cash at the door.

All of The Perennial’s shows this year, including “The Misunderstanding,” are classified as Theatre of the Absurd (or absurdist theatre), a style developed post-WWII by European playwrights, including Camus.

“Absurdist theatre comes from a very dark time in history. It comes from the most troubled part of the human soul,” said Kohl King, co-founder and board member of The Perennial. “We live in a time now where a lot of people are struggling. Struggling with life. Struggling to trust and to love.”

King said he hopes that people will “reflect on themselves” after seeing “The Misunderstanding.”

“The whole reason we do theater is to help people empathize and learn things about themselves,” said King, who is directing the show. The cast includes Amanda Rockhold, Victoria Hurley, Ryan Hester, Amelia Smith and Thomas Smith.

“By doing an entire season about the absurd, we really hope to show people that this isn’t the way it should be, that life is not only important, but it’s worth every second you have of it,” said King.

The Perennial’s summer musical will be “Urinetown” by Greg Kotis. Follow The Perennial on Facebook to stay updated on show dates and upcoming productions.

For more information about the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, visit www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

About The Perennial Theatre Company

The Perennial Theatre Company strives to bring professional quality entertainment to Champaign County to entertain and enrich the lives of the community.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Misunderstanding-logo-with-title-2-Dirty-Ego-.jpg

Perennial Theatre Company partners with Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Submitted story

Info from The Perennial Theatre Company of Urbana.

Info from The Perennial Theatre Company of Urbana.