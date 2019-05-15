Urbana FFA attends 91st state convention

Urbana FFA members left early May 2 to attend the 91st Ohio FFA state convention held annually in Columbus. The convention lasted two days. Twenty-six members and two advisors went on the trip. Upon arriving the students took tours of the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center, the Ohio Bioproducts Innovation Center and The Ohio State University Food Science & Technology Department. After the tours were finished the group enjoyed lunch and attended the opening session where the chapter was awarded recognition for charitable giving. That evening members and advisors enjoyed dinner at Roosters followed by an evening at the hotel where members could play games and swim.

The second day of the convention students and advisors attended the third, fourth and final sessions of the convention. During the sessions, chapter secretary Ally Pierce received recognition for a gold rated secretary book and chapter treasurer Justin Preece received recognition for a gold rated treasurer book. Later that day Urbana FFA members were once again recognized in front of over 9,000 convention attendants when senior Ally Pierce and junior Justin Preece received their state degrees. The chapter also received their 5th place state banners for Meats Evaluation and Technology as well as Milk Quality and Products along with their 8th place plaque for Agriculture Communications. Senior Ashlyn Dunn along with several other FFA members from different chapters across Ohio were recognized for their plans to become FFA teachers and advisors after graduation. Throughout the convention, students were given the opportunity to visit the career show and expo to see possible careers in which they may pursue in the agriculture industry.

Urbana senior Ashlyn Dunn signs on to major in Agricultural Education at Iowa State University. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Foto1.jpg Urbana senior Ashlyn Dunn signs on to major in Agricultural Education at Iowa State University. Submitted photos Shown are Alistair Greenlee, Phoebie Heatherly, Zack Collins, Jessica Salyers, Addison Cutlip, Kendra Baccus, Nick Crumley, Marah Kerns, Taylor Parker, Jackson James, Rachael DuLaney, Jazmine Collins, Shelbie FIfe, Raven Spurlock, Mackenzie Carter, Ally Pierce, McKayla Mills, McKinley Preece, Ashlyn Dunn, Hailey Combs, Justin Brown, Justin Preece, Payton Stambaugh and Conor Thomas. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Foto2.jpg Shown are Alistair Greenlee, Phoebie Heatherly, Zack Collins, Jessica Salyers, Addison Cutlip, Kendra Baccus, Nick Crumley, Marah Kerns, Taylor Parker, Jackson James, Rachael DuLaney, Jazmine Collins, Shelbie FIfe, Raven Spurlock, Mackenzie Carter, Ally Pierce, McKayla Mills, McKinley Preece, Ashlyn Dunn, Hailey Combs, Justin Brown, Justin Preece, Payton Stambaugh and Conor Thomas. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana FFA.

Submitted by the Urbana FFA.