M’burg FFA shines at state convention

COLUMBUS – The Mechanicsburg FFA chapter attended the 91st annual state FFA convention May 2-3. Grace Forrest was awarded a gold pin for her gold rated treasurer’s book. Several freshmen proudly represented the Mechanicsburg FFA in the Agriscience Fair, including Nik King, Gracie Carpenter, Pinky Wetzel, Jack Wolf, Fisher Morgan, Emelee Porter, Jenna Tull, Emry Acton, Cadience Dixon, Layne Green, Madison Daniel, Natalie Tull and Elyse Wilson. Natalie and Elyse placed third in their division and were recognized on stage.

The General Livestock team received their first place banner on stage. The state-winning team consisted of Grace Forrest, Morgan Hamby, Jennifer Wallace, and Noah Wolf. Noah Wolf was the top-scoring individual in the contest, and Grace Forrest was ninth overall in the contest.

The Meat Evaluation team also won their state competition. The team consisting of Taylor Ayars, Colin Hartley, Logan Hurst, and Elly Schipfer received their first place banner with Elly Schipfer being the first place individual.

The Mechanicsburg FFA proudly had eight FFA members receive their state degrees. These members were Tyson Adams, Cheyenne Baldwin, Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Ross McNary, Kelsey Stepek, Emma Wilson and Noah Wolf. Overall, the convention was a great way for Mechanicsburg FFA members to celebrate all of the accomplishments that they have achieved over the year.

Mechanicsburg FFA's state degree recipients are, from left, Emma Wilson, Kelsey Stepek, Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Tyson Adams, Noah Wolf, Ross McNary and Cheyenne Baldwin.

By Cori Kent

Cori Kent is Mechanicsburg FFA’s chapter reporter.

