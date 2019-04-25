Graham/Hi-Point FFA team is 4th in state

ST. PARIS – The A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter competed in the Ohio FFA Farm Business Management Career Development Event.

The team finished 4th in the state with team members consisting of Kenny Stahler, Sam Stickley, Bryant Crisler and Tyler Purk. Kenny finished 11th overall, Sam finished 15th overall, and Bryant finished 19th overall out of the 719 FFA members who competed.

Competing students use knowledge and skills learned in the production agriculture curriculum to solve typical farm management problems. This CDE should stimulate interest in the farm management instructional program and as a result, help students to become more effective farm managers.

Chapter members Kenny Stahler, Sam Stickley, Bryant Crisler, Tyler Purk, Lauren Smail, Chasen Poole, Marleigh Brown, Cooper Strader, Emmalee Cecil, Matt Case, Lane Hollingsworth, Tylar Bailey, Colby Strader, Blake Hoffer, Todd Crawford, Katelynn Wallace, Lindon Hoblit, Josh Dooley, Dawson Rowe, Cierra Furrow, Ethan Gentis, Zack Bumgardner, Michael Bowers, Matt Flora, Brent Case, Gannon Arnett, and Hunter Mays completed the online exam on April 9.

The 90-minute exam consisted of 50 multiple choice general knowledge questions and 40 multiple choice problem-solving questions.

The Graham/Hi-Point FFA team finished 4th in the state and consisted of Kenny Stahler, Sam Stickley, Bryant Crisler and Tyler Purk.

Submitted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Graham Satellite.

