Antiques Appraisal Fair: What’s it worth?

The Champaign County Historical Museum’s new spring fundraiser, Antiques Appraisal Fair, will be held in the museum on Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event, which will be patterned after the popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow,” will be sponsored by the locally owned and operated Freshwater Farms of Ohio (fwfarms.com). All proceeds will benefit the museum, located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

“We hope that this new fundraising event will be a success,” stated Rob Pollock, event chair. “The funds raised will help keep our museum open to the public.”

Five experienced appraisers will be positioned in locations throughout the museum to accommodate attendees by describing the history and estimated value of each item presented. The fourth appraiser highlighted is Dan Fawcett of Cable. Fawcett has been a collector, trader, picker and subject matter expert on antiques and collectibles for more than 40 years. He is well known to most dealers in the region and his opinions on antiques are frequently sought by the Ohio History Connection. His has a lifetime of knowledge of Logan, Clark and Champaign county artifacts. Fawcett is looking forward to the Appraisal Fair and helping you learn what your prized possession is worth.

About the event

The price of admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and includes one appraisal and a wine and cheese “bistro” provided by Freshwater Farms so that folks can socialize during the event and tour the museum rather than simply wait in line. Regarding the “show” component, an appraiser will be announced at five times throughout the evening; he will then present a special item to those gathered in the main meeting room.

Tickets may be purchased at local banks – Civista, First Central National, Peoples, Perpetual, all county Security locations – and on line at www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org. In addition to benefiting the museum and preserving its artifacts, this will be a fun event for people of all ages and hopefully one that will build from year to year. This is an excellent opportunity to have a family heirloom, an item from the attic, or perhaps something found when spring cleaning to be evaluated.

Meet appraiser Dan Fawcett

