Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

This beautiful girl is Daisy, a 5-year-old Heeler Mix who came to us from a shelter in Kentucky. Daisy has such a gentle, loving soul. She is just one amazing dog. Shortly after Daisy came to us, we found out that she was heartworm positive. We are treating her and are confident that she will be cured. We are so blessed to have had a 100% success rate in treating all of our heartworm-positive dogs. We cannot wait to find Daisy her forever home where she will be given love. She gets along great with other dogs and she loves everyone she meets. Daisy will be spayed after her treatment is complete. She is up to date on her vaccinations. If interested in adopting Daisy, please contact the rescue.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Minerva is an 11-month old domestic long-haired cat. She is a beautiful cat who loves people and loves to be brushed. She needs a home without other cats, as she’s not very fond of them. She has been spayed, is up to date on vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Nash is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees who came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He is a sweet, gentle and fun boy. Nash loves to be outside, but also loves to be a couch potato and a good cuddling buddy. He walks well on a leash. Nash does need to be worked with on house training, but would catch on quickly. He knows basic commands. Nash is dog-friendly, but would still require a meet and greet. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. Nash has been dewormed and heartworm-tested negative. He’s current on heartworm preventative.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

Mark your calendars: May 18 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a flag ceremony and more.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Daisy, a sweet 5-year-old Heeler Mix, is up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Barely.jpg Daisy, a sweet 5-year-old Heeler Mix, is up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Nash is a 2-year-old gentle giant kind of boy ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Nash is a 2-year-old gentle giant kind of boy ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Minerva, 11 months old, is a long-haired feline desiring a no-other-cat home. Visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_PawsCat.jpg Minerva, 11 months old, is a long-haired feline desiring a no-other-cat home. Visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.