Celebrating ‘Week of the Young Child’

During the week of April 8-12, the ‘National Week of of the Young Child’ was celebrated by the staff and children of the Center for Creative Childcare in Urbana. They celebrated by creating a giant rainbow on the steps of the Urbana United Methodist Church.

During the week of April 8-12, the ‘National Week of of the Young Child’ was celebrated by the staff and children of the Center for Creative Childcare in Urbana. They celebrated by creating a giant rainbow on the steps of the Urbana United Methodist Church. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Rainbow-2019.jpg During the week of April 8-12, the ‘National Week of of the Young Child’ was celebrated by the staff and children of the Center for Creative Childcare in Urbana. They celebrated by creating a giant rainbow on the steps of the Urbana United Methodist Church. Submitted photo