Celebrating ‘Week of the Young Child’

During the week of April 8-12, the ‘National Week of of the Young Child’ was celebrated by the staff and children of the Center for Creative Childcare in Urbana. They celebrated by creating a giant rainbow on the steps of the Urbana United Methodist Church.
