Middle school artists honored

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local middle school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 24. The results of the judging were as follows in four categories:

3D/SCULPTURE

1) Brynn Estep

2) Roby Thomas

3) Addison McCauley

ALL OTHER

1) Alli Putnam

2) Allie Mason

3) Elli Parke

DRAWING

1).Kelsey DeMarco

2) Ethan McLean

3) Jessica Longworth

PAINTING

1) Darlene-Maria Hanes

2) Cailyn Haynes

3) Whytney Faulkner

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

Pictuerd from left are Brandon Lee, Ethan McLean, Demi Show, Kelsey DeMarco, Darlene-Maria Haines, Lauren Smith, Makayla Baker, Whytney Faulkner and Jessica Longworth. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_artists.jpg Pictuerd from left are Brandon Lee, Ethan McLean, Demi Show, Kelsey DeMarco, Darlene-Maria Haines, Lauren Smith, Makayla Baker, Whytney Faulkner and Jessica Longworth. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from the Champaign County Arts Council.

