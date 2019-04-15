Middle school artists honored

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local middle school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 24. The results of the judging were as follows in four categories:
3D/SCULPTURE
1) Brynn Estep
2) Roby Thomas
3) Addison McCauley
ALL OTHER
1) Alli Putnam
2) Allie Mason
3) Elli Parke
DRAWING
1).Kelsey DeMarco
2) Ethan McLean
3) Jessica Longworth
PAINTING
1) Darlene-Maria Hanes
2) Cailyn Haynes
3) Whytney Faulkner
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.
Information from the Champaign County Arts Council.